Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $675.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Titan International has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 182.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 47.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Titan International by 124.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 96.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

