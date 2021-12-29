TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Up 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.36. 968 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

