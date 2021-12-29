Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 3rd (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:VHNAU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 3rd. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I had issued 17,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $174,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VHNAU stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

