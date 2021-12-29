Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.82

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.82 and traded as high as C$32.19. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International shares last traded at C$30.80, with a volume of 1,232,408 shares traded.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

