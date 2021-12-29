Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN)’s share price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 99,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.10 price objective on Westhaven Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market cap of C$56.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

