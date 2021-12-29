XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XSPA stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. XpresSpa Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 540,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 354,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

