Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith is poised to benefit from robust demand for products, supported by its strong retail and direct-to-consumer sales channel and pricing actions. The company’s healthy liquidity position and dedicated capital deployment strategies add to its strength. It is rewarding shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. For 2021, it expects revenues to grow 20-21% year over year. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. A. O. Smith’s solid position in the replacement market, which accounts for 85% of the North American segment, is a long-term growth driver. High costs and expenses, including the cost of sales and operating expenses, might affect its margins and profitability. Foreign exchange headwinds might hurt its performance. High capital expenditure might adversely impact its short-term liquidity.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $85.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

