Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Sell

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of HUBB opened at $209.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day moving average of $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 3,086.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after buying an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $57,210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

