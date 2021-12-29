Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) to Hold

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

