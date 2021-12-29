Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Advantage (NYSE:FA) to Hold

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Shares of First Advantage stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,480. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

