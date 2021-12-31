ACENT (ACE) Price Tops $0.0640 on Major Exchanges

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ACENT has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. ACENT has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $1.12 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007047 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

