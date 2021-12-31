Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $706,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $400.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

