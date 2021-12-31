Crust Shadow (CSM) Reaches Market Cap of $5.96 Million

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $9,515.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

