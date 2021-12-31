Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $285.09 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $285,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

