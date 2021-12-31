DubaiCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031843 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018947 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

