ETHPlus Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One ETHPlus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ETHPlus has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. ETHPlus has a market capitalization of $3,926.29 and $128.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007035 BTC.

ETHPlus Coin Profile

ETHPlus (ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPlus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.