Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 381,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,923,266. The company has a market cap of $331.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

