Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Icosavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of Icosavax stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,622. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,011,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,675,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,249,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

