Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($1.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. 571,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,334. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

