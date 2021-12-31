Maxcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $132.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $719,255.45 and $132.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,833.75 or 1.00024368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00289547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00431919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00152139 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

