Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.12. 222,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,892,627. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $948.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

