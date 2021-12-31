Ultragate Reaches Market Cap of $24,061.22 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $24,061.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032471 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000063 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,871,374 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

