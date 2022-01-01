$0.51 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.54. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.29. 432,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,520. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $37.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 44.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

