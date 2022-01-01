$130.58 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post $130.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.22 million. Bill.com posted sales of $54.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $539.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $731.50 million, with estimates ranging from $699.51 million to $760.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

NYSE:BILL traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,755. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.42 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.65 and a 200-day moving average of $249.78.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $1,960,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,916 shares of company stock worth $133,807,834 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

