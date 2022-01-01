154,102 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,673.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 311,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $15,803,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.52 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

