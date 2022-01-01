1ST Source Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $264.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $266.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

