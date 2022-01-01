1ST Source Bank Purchases 182 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,699 shares of company stock valued at $138,178,192 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.13 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

