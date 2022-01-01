1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 136.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,758,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.02. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.