1ST Source Bank Sells 701 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in BP by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in BP by 20.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

NYSE:BP opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

