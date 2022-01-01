$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.08. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

MSFT traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $336.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,986,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,014,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.44. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

