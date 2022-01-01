$236.36 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to announce sales of $236.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.20 million and the highest is $239.34 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $271.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $895.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $898.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:EVH opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,175,000 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 92.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 45.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

