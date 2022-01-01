$344.46 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post $344.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.00 million and the lowest is $330.72 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.94 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

