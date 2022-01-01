$35.59 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $35.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $142.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $144.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.66 million, with estimates ranging from $149.81 million to $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBA. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 93,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $857.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.