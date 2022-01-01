3,500 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.