36,309 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 617,201 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

