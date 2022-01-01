$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,172. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,267,428 shares of company stock worth $103,209,568 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 146.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $12,452,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

