$403.33 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $403.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.70 million and the lowest is $389.20 million. Hilltop reported sales of $555.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 120,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,418,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $35.14 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

