$403.33 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $403.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.70 million and the lowest is $389.20 million. Hilltop reported sales of $555.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 120,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,418,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HTH opened at $35.14 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.