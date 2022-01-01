51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Gap Up to $45.42

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $46.50. 51job shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 645 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in 51job by 39.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 51job by 601.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 51job by 34.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

