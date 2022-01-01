$54.78 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce $54.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $155.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

ZLAB stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.85. 278,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,099. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.62.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,450. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

