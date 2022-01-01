$547.57 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce $547.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.57 million. Novavax posted sales of $279.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Shares of NVAX traded down $11.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,064,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,682. Novavax has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $196.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,487 shares of company stock worth $26,968,419. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 21.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Novavax by 29.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Novavax by 48.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

