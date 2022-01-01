$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce sales of $58.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $37.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $204.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $204.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $263.55 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,086. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.92. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

