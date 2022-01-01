$62.25 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce $62.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $65.70 million. Veracyte posted sales of $34.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $213.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.84 million, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.20. 412,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,480. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.81. Veracyte has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 131,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 593.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

