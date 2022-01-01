$62.71 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report sales of $62.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $64.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $270.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.78. 428,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,241. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $761.55 million, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.