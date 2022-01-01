$804.39 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report $804.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.48 million to $808.50 million. Energizer posted sales of $848.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Energizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Energizer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 10.6% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENR opened at $40.10 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

