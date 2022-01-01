$898.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report $898.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $905.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $890.00 million. Ciena posted sales of $757.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,098 shares of company stock worth $2,675,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 704,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

