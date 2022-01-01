8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report $154.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.81 million and the lowest is $153.65 million. 8X8 reported sales of $136.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $615.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $712.26 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $37,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $4,232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $5,221,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 829,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

