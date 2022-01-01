908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading 5% Higher

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15. 1,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 281,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $692,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,800 shares of company stock worth $2,404,774 over the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after buying an additional 1,633,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 555,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 331,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

