Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 570,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

