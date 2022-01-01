Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 5.27% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $60,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

