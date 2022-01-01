Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $84.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,070 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $84,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

IXG opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

